Martha Stewart Pushes Drew Barrymore Away During Talk Show Interview | Video

Martha Stewart found herself in an awkward moment on The Drew Barrymore Show when host Drew Barrymore got a bit too touchy-feely. During Tuesday’s episode, the 83-year-old lifestyle mogul reacted with a gentle push after Barrymore held her back for several seconds while asking what makes Stewart feel “soft and gooey” on the inside. “Treatment,” Stewart replied, as Barrymore flirtatiously added, “When you’re treated like a lady.”

Looking slightly uncomfortable, Stewart responded, “You’re the wrong gender,” causing Barrymore, 49, to playfully collapse back onto the couch, laughing, “I know… although, the way it’s going with men, though, Martha, I’m not so sure anymore.”

Barrymore has gained a reputation for her close and often physical interactions with guests, previously sparking mixed reactions when she tightly held Oprah Winfrey’s hand and caressed her arm in a past episode. Critics on social media have described her style as “cringy” and “overbearing,” though Winfrey later defended Barrymore, saying she found the gesture comforting.

Barrymore has addressed her approach, admitting to Entertainment Tonight that maintaining “physical distance” isn’t her strong point. She explained that she naturally leans toward joy and connection with guests, adding, “I like to be around people.” Barrymore’s style, she quipped, isn’t for everyone, but she’s committed to creating a warm, lively environment on her show.