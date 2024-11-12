World

Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Look Happier Than Ever on Morning Coffee Date Amid Engagement Rumors

By Web Desk

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, appeared blissful during a coffee run in Los Angeles on Saturday, smiling warmly on their cozy morning stroll. In photos shared by Page Six, the 13 Going on 30 star, 52, and the CaliBurger CEO, 46, walked closely together, with Miller affectionately placing his arm around Garner’s back.

Dressed down for the outing, Garner wore leggings, a sweatshirt, and black sneakers, while Miller sported jeans, a gray sweater, and brown shoes.

The couple’s public appearance comes just two weeks after Garner sparked engagement rumors by wearing a gold ring with a turquoise gemstone while driving in LA, reminiscent of similar engagement speculation in 2021.

The pair, first linked in October 2018, have mostly kept their relationship private but occasionally appear together for low-key outings. In August, they were spotted on a dinner date just days after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Garner’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck. Despite Garner’s co-parenting responsibilities with Affleck, with whom she shares three children, insiders say Miller has struggled with Garner’s continued involvement in her ex’s life.

Web Desk
Web Desk

