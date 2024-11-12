Margot Robbie Landed Wolf of Wall Street Role with Bold Slap on Leonardo DiCaprio During Audition

Margot Robbie left a lasting impact during her audition for The Wolf of Wall Street, securing the role of Naomi Lapaglia with an unexpected move. When auditioning opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Robbie improvised by slapping the actor hard across the face during an argument scene — a move that stunned DiCaprio, director Martin Scorsese, and everyone in the room.

In a 2015 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Robbie recalled the bold decision, explaining that she felt she had only “30 seconds” to make an impression. As DiCaprio delivered a line telling her to kiss him, Robbie instead leaned in and delivered a slap, followed by an unscripted expletive. Scorsese later told Time Magazine that this improvisation “clinched” her the role, saying, “It stunned us all.”

Following the audition, DiCaprio even encouraged her to slap him again, sealing the chemistry that would translate to the screen. A week later, Robbie was cast in the iconic role that launched her Hollywood career, leading to critical acclaim and numerous award nominations.