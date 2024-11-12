World

Margot Robbie Landed Wolf of Wall Street Role with Bold Slap on Leonardo DiCaprio During Audition

By Web Desk

Margot Robbie left a lasting impact during her audition for The Wolf of Wall Street, securing the role of Naomi Lapaglia with an unexpected move. When auditioning opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Robbie improvised by slapping the actor hard across the face during an argument scene — a move that stunned DiCaprio, director Martin Scorsese, and everyone in the room.

In a 2015 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Robbie recalled the bold decision, explaining that she felt she had only “30 seconds” to make an impression. As DiCaprio delivered a line telling her to kiss him, Robbie instead leaned in and delivered a slap, followed by an unscripted expletive. Scorsese later told Time Magazine that this improvisation “clinched” her the role, saying, “It stunned us all.”

Following the audition, DiCaprio even encouraged her to slap him again, sealing the chemistry that would translate to the screen. A week later, Robbie was cast in the iconic role that launched her Hollywood career, leading to critical acclaim and numerous award nominations.

Previous article
Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Look Happier Than Ever on Morning Coffee Date Amid Engagement Rumors
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

LAHORE

ANF Commander meets Khanewal Chambers delegation

LAHORE: Commander of Anti-Narcotics Punjab, Brigadier Sikandar Hayat Chaudhary, met the delegation led by Khawaja Attaur Rehman and Khawaja Habibur Rehman, president of Khanewal...

Kanye West Reportedly Planning Reality Show, Leaving Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Concerned

King Charles welcomes key royal after William reveals big plans for reign

Meghan Markle reacts to shocking allegations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.