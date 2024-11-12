Nicole Kidman Stuns with Ethereal Mermaid Waves at Spellbound Premiere

At the New York premiere of the animated musical Spellbound, Nicole Kidman looked mesmerizing with voluminous, mermaid-style waves that evoked a dreamy, bohemian vibe. Styled by renowned hairstylist Serge Normant, Kidman’s wavy transformation complemented her elegant white Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown, adding an airy texture that felt effortless yet polished.

This latest look marks a subtle shift from Kidman’s usual sleek hairstyles, embracing texture and volume reminiscent of her signature curls from the ‘90s. Normant’s approach brought an ethereal, undone finish that maintained Kidman’s timeless aesthetic without looking overly styled.

Mermaid waves are a popular trend, and achieving them is simpler than ever. For a quick result, try using a three-barrel curling tong, which creates soft S-waves by clamping the hair.

Start with a heat protectant and volumizing mousse, then finish with a texturizing spray for that red-carpet effect. Alternatively, for a heat-free option, braid damp hair into two or three sections, apply mousse, and let it set overnight.