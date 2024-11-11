Sabrina Carpenter Faces Controversy as Fan Allegedly Urinates in Crowd During San Francisco Concert

Sabrina Carpenter’s recent concert in San Francisco took an unexpected turn when fans alleged that a woman urinated in the crowd at the Chase Center on November 9. In a viral TikTok post, a fan described how the woman “squatted down” on the floor, causing nearby concertgoers to step back from the mess. The post featured photos of the puddle and concert attendees holding up signs reading, “I GOT PEED ON IN THE PIT TO SEE SABRINA,” adding humor to the unusual situation. Another TikTok showed a Chase Center staff member cleaning the area while fans reported that security had escorted the woman out.

The incident didn’t overshadow Carpenter’s achievements this week, as the 25-year-old singer celebrated her six Grammy nominations, including nods in major categories like Album of the Year for Short n’ Sweet and Song of the Year for “Please Please Please.” Carpenter, who was on her tour bus when she learned of the nominations, shared an emotional reaction on Instagram, where she teared up and screamed with joy alongside her friends. “I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t dreamt about this day my whole life,” she captioned, expressing her gratitude to the Recording Academy.

Carpenter’s excitement and Grammy recognition capped an otherwise memorable week on her tour, marking a major milestone in her career as she navigates the unexpected moments that come with live performances.