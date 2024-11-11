Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Spotted Together for First Time in 6 Months, Sharing Cozy Dinner in Calabasas

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith made their first public appearance together in six months, sharing a cozy moment after dinner at Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas, California. The longtime couple, who separated in 2016 but remain close, were photographed arm-in-arm as they left the restaurant on Thursday evening. Jada, 53, wore a brown Gucci bomber jacket with jeans, while Will, 56, dressed casually in a gray top over a white T-shirt.

The couple appeared in good spirits, joined by friend Jay Shetty, marking a rare sighting since their May outing for the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere with their children Jaden, Willow, and Will’s eldest son, Trey. In October 2023, Jada revealed they had been separated for seven years but were “still figuring it out” with a commitment to their “deep love” for one another. A month later, she reiterated their enduring bond, saying they were “staying together forever” on The Drew Barrymore Show.

The pair’s relationship has remained a topic of interest, particularly since Jada’s admission of her past relationship with singer August Alsina during their separation. As they navigate this new chapter together, their recent outing suggests a continued close connection despite their unconventional arrangement.