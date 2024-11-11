Kim Kardashian Reflects on ‘the Sad Part About Motherhood’ in Emotional Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian opened up about the bittersweet side of motherhood on her Instagram Stories, sharing a heartfelt message on November 9. The 44-year-old mother of four expressed the difficulty of preparing her children to one day live without her. “The sad part about motherhood is that you’re raising the one person you can’t live without… to live without you,” she wrote, adding a teary-eyed emoji.

Kardashian, who has been candid about the challenges of parenting, previously shared a post in support of parents whose children face learning differences. In September, after her eldest daughter North, 11, revealed she has dyslexia, Kardashian reposted a video of her friend Lauren Sánchez discussing her journey with dyslexia, offering encouragement to other moms facing similar struggles.

Kardashian’s appreciation for family was also evident in her recent tribute to her mother, Kris Jenner, calling her “the queen of our world” and expressing gratitude for Jenner’s unconditional love and support. Kardashian shares her four children—North, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5—with her ex-husband Kanye West. The couple finalized their divorce in November 2022, with Kardashian as the primary caregiver.

Despite having help, Kardashian’s friends say she juggles a lot as she raises her children while West is often absent. In a June episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian admitted, “I think I’m done” with having more kids, describing her parenting role as “a lot” to manage on her own.