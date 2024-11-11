Rita Ora Pays Tearful Tribute to Late Friend Liam Payne at MTV Europe Music Awards: ‘One of the Kindest People’

Rita Ora gave an emotional tribute to Liam Payne during her hosting appearance at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, November 10. Ora, 33, took a moment to honor Payne’s life, just weeks after his tragic passing, recalling his kindness and impact on the music industry and her life.

“I just want to take a moment to remember someone very dear to us,” she said. Reflecting on her 2018 collaboration with Payne on their track “For You,” Ora described him as “one of the kindest people” and noted that simply speaking about him was a fitting tribute. “He had the biggest heart and was always the first to offer help in any way he could. He brought so much joy to every room and left a mark on this world,” Ora shared, before inviting the audience to remember him.

The ceremony then displayed an in memoriam tribute with the message, “MTV remembers Liam Payne 1993–2024,” accompanied by black-and-white photos and a clip of the One Direction song “Night Changes.” Payne died on October 16 after a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Toxicology results confirmed alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants in his system, with officials noting he was not fully conscious at the time.

Ora had previously honored Payne during a concert in Osaka, Japan, singing “For You” through tears and later posting a heartfelt message on Instagram. “I’m devastated,” she wrote, remembering his joyful spirit on and off stage. Ora’s tribute at the MTV EMAs was a touching reminder of Payne’s legacy and the joy he brought to those around him.