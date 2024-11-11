PTI distances itself from American flag display at Swabi rally

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat has firmly denied that a PTI supporter was responsible for displaying an American flag at a recent rally in Swabi.

Speaking on a private TV channel, Marwat clarified that the person who raised the flag was not affiliated with PTI but belonged to another political party and was subsequently detained by police.

The incident took place during a PTI rally organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

According to reports, the flag display surprised both PTI supporters and leadership. The individual was promptly taken into custody for questioning and later transferred to a local police station for further investigation.

Marwat stressed that PTI’s leadership, including Chief Minister Gandapur, was not connected to the incident.

“This person was not a part of PTI,” he stated, distancing the party from the act. The police have initiated an inquiry to uncover the motivations behind the flag display, seeking to determine whether it was politically motivated or simply an isolated act.

The rally, attended by senior PTI figures including Gandapur and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, focused on Pakistan’s political climate and PTI’s ongoing demand for the release of its leader, Imran Khan. During his speech, Qaiser reiterated the party’s commitment to advocating for citizens’ rights, the restoration of trade ties with Afghanistan, and the return of PTI’s mandate.

Marwat also addressed accusations against Chief Minister Gandapur, dismissing them as part of an attempt to discredit PTI leadership.

He asserted that Gandapur had organized the rally at his personal expense, defending the integrity of the chief minister’s involvement. “These accusations are part of a broader effort to undermine PTI’s leadership,” Marwat said.

The rally in Swabi, which drew large crowds, covered topics including political freedoms and economic issues. Despite the disruption caused by the flag incident, PTI leaders maintained a firm stance on their political objectives, emphasizing the need to restore rights and secure the release of Imran Khan.