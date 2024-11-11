Political future of Imran Khan and PTI uncertain, Sanaullah says

MULTAN: Federal Adviser on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Monday that the political future of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its leader, Imran Khan, remains uncertain.

In a recent interview, Sanaullah, who is a senior leader in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), argued that PTI’s current troubles are largely due to the decisions of its leader and urged the party to engage politically to address its challenges.

Sanaullah emphasized that Pakistan’s political issues can only be resolved through dialogue between political forces. He noted that the current establishment leadership is neutral and does not align itself with any specific political figure, meaning that PTI must directly engage in political solutions rather than depending on external influences.

He also referenced Khan’s ongoing legal troubles, including his involvement in the high-profile £190 million case, expressing confidence that Khan would eventually be held accountable. “Imran Khan is his own enemy,” he said, suggesting that Khan’s decisions have led him to his present predicament.

Sanaullah highlighted that some PTI members have been in contact with leaders such as Mehmood Achakzai and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, indicating that political reconciliation could be possible. He stressed the importance of such discussions to address political problems through mutual understanding rather than conflict.

The PML-N leader also criticized PTI’s historical role in political maneuvering, specifically during the 26th Constitutional Amendment, and suggested that the party should take responsibility for its part in shaping the current political landscape.

He argued that PTI members, who previously facilitated certain political moves, should now acknowledge their influence on the nation’s political reality and commit to the political process.

When asked about the political future of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, Sanaullah expressed skepticism. He questioned whether Gandapur could recover politically, given recent actions he described as inconsistent.

Referring to Gandapur’s attempts to appeal to both PTI leadership and the establishment, Sanaullah said, “Gandapur may recover on his own, but it plays both ways.” He cited recent efforts by Gandapur to influence political outcomes at D-Chowk as examples of a lack of clear political direction.