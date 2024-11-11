Shehbaz led PML-N government doesn’t have mandate or performance: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: leader of the Awam Pakistan Party (APP) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has issued a strong critique of the current government, stating it lacks both the mandate and the effective governance needed for stability in Pakistan.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Abbasi argued that the government’s perceived stability is misleading and rooted in the incompetence of the previous administration led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Abbasi emphasized that real political power comes from a legitimate mandate coupled with robust governance, both of which he asserts the current administration fails to possess. He expressed, “The government is strong when the country is strong. It is clear that this government does not have either the mandate or the performance.”

Regarding the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Abbasi expressed doubts about the government’s expectation to raise 85 billion rupees from selling the national carrier. He believes the market will not support such a high valuation, suggesting a more realistic figure would be around 10 billion rupees, still excessive in his view due to PIA’s current financial woes.

Abbasi also criticized the role of the opposition in addressing national issues, particularly targeting PTI’s focus on securing the release of its leader, Imran Khan, from prison. He described the opposition’s current objectives as misplaced, highlighting their hopes for external intervention to aid their cause as “unrealistic” and detrimental to national interests.

Abbasi’s statements underline his concern about the lack of effective governance and meaningful political discourse in Pakistan, amidst the ongoing economic and political challenges facing the country.