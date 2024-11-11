Lahore markets shut down, outdoor activities banned amid toxic smog crisis

LAHORE: Markets, bazaars, and shopping malls across Lahore and nearby cities have been ordered to shut down as hazardous smog levels continue to choke the region.

In response to worsening air quality and public health risks, the Punjab government issued a notification on Monday, enforcing closures and banning outdoor activities until November 17. This measure follows orders from the Lahore High Court aimed at combating the escalating pollution crisis.

With the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a critical level of 565 on Monday morning, Lahore ranked as one of the most polluted cities worldwide. Syed Maratab Ali Road recorded an AQI of 852, while other areas like DHA Phase-8, the U.S. consulate, and Ghazi Interchange saw similarly alarming levels.

The combined emissions from factories and vehicles, mixed with atmospheric moisture, have created dense layers of smog across Lahore, further exacerbated by the lack of anticipated rainfall.

The market shutdown is intended to reduce vehicle emissions and public exposure to the toxic air. In addition to markets and malls, all outdoor activities, including sports events, ceremonies, and festivals, are banned throughout Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, and the Gujranwala region. Schools had already been closed in major Punjab cities to protect children from exposure during the morning commute, which often sees the highest pollution levels.

Residents of Lahore, particularly business owners and daily workers, face challenges as the closures impact livelihoods. “The pollution is making it difficult to even move around outside, let alone run a business,” said Muhammad Safdar, a local shopkeeper. Households across the city struggle with the health impacts of the smog, as few can afford air purifiers to shield their homes from the toxic particles that seep in.

With the winter season beginning, temperatures in Lahore are expected to drop further, and without significant rainfall, relief from the current crisis remains uncertain. The Punjab government’s restrictions signal a serious effort to mitigate the immediate impact of pollution, but residents hope for longer-term solutions to improve air quality in the region.