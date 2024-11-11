Power Division and PPMC officials allegedly using IESCO vehicles without legal authority, funded by public money

ISLAMABAD: Babus from the Power Division and the Power Planning & Monitoring Company (PPMC)/Vigilance Office are allegedly using vehicles from the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), funded by public money, without any moral or legal authority.

According to industry sources, IESCO has allegedly provided vehicles to officials in the Power Division and the Power Planning & Monitoring Company (PPMC)/vigilance office over an extended period, and the FIA has sought records from IESCO in this regard. They said that the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) is under scrutiny as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigates allegations of unauthorized vehicle use by officials within the Power Division and the Power Planning & Monitoring Company (PPMC). They said that FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle (ACC) is scrutinizing claims that IESCO has long provided official vehicles to the official of power division and Power Planning & Monitoring Company (PPMC)/vigilance office for a long time. They said that FIA formally reached out to IESCO on October 17, 2024, seeking substantial records under Section 94 of the Criminal Procedure Code. They said this action follows an initial letter from FIA dated August 7, 2024, which had gone unanswered, with FIA expressing frustration over what it described as “delaying tactics” employed by IESCO. FIA’s Deputy Director has now issued a stern reminder to the IESCO Chief Executive Officer, urging immediate compliance to prevent further delays in the investigation, said sources.

“The officials of the Power Division and PPMC are enjoying a luxurious lifestyle and benefits funded by public money, without any moral or legal authority,” they added.

It is also learnt from sources that transport policy does not exist in IESCO and transport is governed under WAPDA Transport Rules Revised Edition, 2007 while a proposed transport policy of IESCO is under consideration of NEPRA and its approval is still awaited.

As per the sources, IESCO has provided a list of vehicles to the FIA, indicating that nine vehicles are assigned to officials in the Power Division and six are assigned to officials in the PPMC/Vigilance Office.

According to a letter sent by FIA’s Deputy Director to the Chief Executive Officer of IESCO, the investigation team has previously contacted IESCO through a letter dated August 7, 2024, but has not yet received the required documentation. The letter, issued on October 17, 2024, highlighted IESCO’s apparent reluctance to comply, stating that “delaying tactics” are hindering the progress of the investigation. To expedite the process, FIA has now issued a formal reminder, urging IESCO to provide the requested documentation without further delay.

FIA’s document outlines a list of records deemed crucial to the investigation. This includes a complete set of audit reports covering the period from 2010 to 2013, logbook details for vehicle number GE-930 used from April to June 2011, and an inventory of vehicles assigned for the use of the Ministry of Energy and the Power Planning and Monitoring Cell (PPMC). Additionally, the FIA has requested documentation regarding the housing allotment of IESCO’s DG (A&S), M. Abid, within the IESCO colony, alongside the organization’s approved transport and accommodation policies.

According to sources, IESCO’s vehicle fleet, which is a focal point of this investigation, consists of nine vehicles specifically allocated for Power Division officials. Among these are a Toyota Corolla assigned to the Chairman of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and a Toyota Yaris designated for the Director General to the Power Minister. The fleet also comprises several Suzuki and Toyota models utilized for various official functions related to the Ministry and PPMC.

It has also been learned that IESCO currently lacks an independent transport policy and instead follows the WAPDA Transport Rules (Revised Edition, 2007). A proposed IESCO-specific transport policy is under review by NEPRA, though approval is still pending.

A letter from FIA’s Deputy Director to IESCO’s CEO, a copy of which is available with Pakistan Today/Profit, emphasized the agency’s concern over delayed responses and requested several specific records critical to the investigation. Among these are audit reports for 2010–2013, logbook details for vehicle number GE-930 (used from April to June 2011), and a comprehensive inventory of vehicles assigned to the Ministry of Energy and PPMC. FIA also requested documents related to the housing allotment of IESCO’s DG (A&S), Mr. M. Abid, and the organization’s approved transport and accommodation policies.

The FIA investigation has also piqued the interest of the DG Audit WAPDA in Lahore, who was copied on the FIA’s letter, signaling the potential for a broader audit within the sector.

When contacted, a NEPRA official denied the claim that any IESCO vehicle was at the NEPRA Chairman’s disposal.

“We don’t have any IESCO vehicle at the NEPRA Chairman’s disposal,” said NEPRA official.

Efforts to obtain official comments from IESCO and the Power Division were made, but no responses were received till the filing of this story.

