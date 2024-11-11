Donald Trump Celebrates 2024 Election Win with Granddaughters Kai and Chloe on the Golf Course

Fresh off his 2024 presidential election win, Donald Trump enjoyed a relaxed Sunday afternoon golfing with his granddaughters, Kai Trump, 17, and Chloe Trump, 10.

Kai shared moments from their family outing on X, captioning a photo, “Sundays with Grandpa 💛.” The president-elect, 78, dressed in his signature white “Make America Great Again” polo and hat, enjoyed quality time with his granddaughters, both dressed in golf skirts, hats, and sneakers for the day. Elon Musk and his son, X Æ A-12, joined the family on the course, with Kai jokingly captioning a photo of Musk as “Uncle Elon.”

Following Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris in the presidential election, Kai had posted a congratulatory message, calling him a dedicated leader who “cares more about the American people.” This outing was a celebratory moment for the family, who are proud supporters of Trump’s political journey.

Kai, who recently committed to the University of Miami’s golf team, also expressed her gratitude to her grandfather earlier this year for his encouragement and access to “great courses.” The day marked a warm family celebration, with Musk’s son playfully posing with a golf ball, and Kai and Chloe’s father, Donald Trump Jr., not in attendance with his other children.