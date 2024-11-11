Brad Pitt Accuses Angelina Jolie Of Making ‘Secret Dealings’ in Château Miraval Winery Sale

Brad Pitt has expressed frustration over what he calls “secret dealings” by ex-wife Angelina Jolie related to their shared Château Miraval winery.

According to InTouch Weekly, Pitt alleged that Jolie sold her stake in the $500 million French estate for $54.4 million without his knowledge. Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 49, bought the winery together in 2008, but Pitt claims Jolie violated their agreement by selling her portion to a third party without his consent.

Court documents reportedly show that Jolie arranged a deal with the Stoli Group, owned by Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, through her company Nouvel. Pitt’s legal team suggests Jolie used concerns over a non-disparagement clause as a pretext to back out of their original sale terms, opting instead for a covert deal with Shefler’s firm.

Pitt and Jolie, who married in 2014 and separated in 2016, continue to engage in a lengthy legal dispute over the winery sale, which has further complicated their split.