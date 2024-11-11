World

Brad Pitt Accuses Angelina Jolie Of Making ‘Secret Dealings’ in Château Miraval Winery Sale

By Web Desk

Brad Pitt has expressed frustration over what he calls “secret dealings” by ex-wife Angelina Jolie related to their shared Château Miraval winery.

According to InTouch Weekly, Pitt alleged that Jolie sold her stake in the $500 million French estate for $54.4 million without his knowledge. Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 49, bought the winery together in 2008, but Pitt claims Jolie violated their agreement by selling her portion to a third party without his consent.

Court documents reportedly show that Jolie arranged a deal with the Stoli Group, owned by Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, through her company Nouvel. Pitt’s legal team suggests Jolie used concerns over a non-disparagement clause as a pretext to back out of their original sale terms, opting instead for a covert deal with Shefler’s firm.

Pitt and Jolie, who married in 2014 and separated in 2016, continue to engage in a lengthy legal dispute over the winery sale, which has further complicated their split.

