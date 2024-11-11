Leonardo DiCaprio Kept His Star-Studded 50th Birthday Ultra-Private, Here’s How He Did It

Leonardo DiCaprio went to great lengths to keep his 50th birthday celebration on Saturday night a strictly private affair, despite the A-list guest list.

To ensure no inside footage leaked, DiCaprio provided his 500 guests with privacy stickers from the elite San Vicente Bungalows club, covering cameras on all phones. Sources say organizers had 700 stickers on hand to accommodate the crowd, including guests who attended the Baby2Baby gala before heading to DiCaprio’s private event.

The party, held at a secluded Hollywood Hills estate, hosted stars like Steven Spielberg, Brad Pitt, Katy Perry, and Orlando Bloom. DJ Meel spun into the early hours as guests enjoyed Telmont champagne and a custom birthday cake. While paparazzi captured a few photos outside, DiCaprio’s strict phone policy ensured that no footage emerged from inside the venue.

DiCaprio’s chosen stickers came from San Vicente Bungalows, an ultra-exclusive West Hollywood club known for enforcing rigorous privacy policies for its high-profile clientele. The club prohibits all photography and social media mentions, ensuring members like Jennifer Aniston, Miley Cyrus, and Prince Harry can gather in complete privacy.

Expanding its discreet brand, San Vicente Bungalows will soon open a branch in New York’s West Village, further enhancing its reputation as a sanctuary for A-listers seeking total confidentiality.