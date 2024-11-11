Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrates 50th Birthday with Star-Studded Bash Featuring Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro, and Steven Spielberg

Leonardo DiCaprio marked his 50th birthday with a lavish, private celebration on Saturday night, attended by Hollywood’s elite.

The party kicked off with an intimate dinner catered by Nobu, followed by a night filled with music and festivities. High-profile guests included DiCaprio’s long-time collaborators, such as director Steven Spielberg and Killers of the Flower Moon co-star Robert De Niro. Brad Pitt, who starred alongside DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, attended with his girlfriend, Ines De Ramon, while DiCaprio’s The Revenant co-star Edward Norton was also seen among the crowd.

Held at a private estate in Los Angeles, the event attracted stars like Anderson .Paak, Dr. Dre, Jamie Foxx, Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, and Marvel’s Mark Ruffalo. DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, was by his side, along with his mother, Irmelin, and father, George, who attended with their respective spouses.

Close friend Tobey Maguire joined in, and DJ Meel provided music late into the night as guests enjoyed Telmont champagne and a custom cake.

Other notable attendees included Benicio del Toro, Cara Delevingne, Tyga, Chuck Liddell, and Emile Hirsch. Del Toro will star alongside DiCaprio in The Battle of Baktan Cross, set for release next summer.