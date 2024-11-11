Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Enjoy Broadway Date Night, Catch Alyssa Milano in Chicago

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid recently enjoyed a Broadway date night, supporting Alyssa Milano as she starred in Chicago at the Ambassador Theater.

Milano, 51, shared her excitement on Instagram, posting photos from backstage with Cooper, Hadid, and her co-star Kimberly Marable, who were still in costume. “Bradley, Gigi, Erinn, Michelle—and so many more,” Milano captioned the post, thanking the couple and other friends for attending her performance.

Fans commented on the heavily filtered photos, with some playfully questioning the editing. “The filter on this photo is insane,” one fan noted, while another joked, “Is that AI Bradley because I have questions… lol.”

Hadid dressed stylishly for the outing in a black leather jacket over a beige blouse with tan trousers, while Cooper kept it casual in a brown suede jacket and grey pants. The night out follows their recent October 17 reunion in New York City and adds to the timeline of their romance, which began with a dinner date in NYC last month.

Cooper, who shares a 7-year-old daughter, Lea, with ex Irina Shayk, and Hadid, mother to 4-year-old Khai with ex Zayn Malik, continue to enjoy time together despite their respective co-parenting commitments.