Balochistan operations lead to arrest of suicide bombers, Karachi plotter

QUETTA: In a series of intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across Balochistan on Monday, authorities have arrested two suspected suicide bombers allegedly planning attacks on security forces and foreign nationals.

The operations also led to the capture of the mastermind behind a foiled suicide attack targeting Chinese engineers near Karachi Airport. This suspect was apprehended in Windar, a town in Balochistan, as part of ongoing efforts to counter regional threats to security.

In addition to these high-profile arrests, security forces detained four other suspects from various locations in Balochistan, further disrupting planned acts of terrorism. Sources indicate that these individuals were part of coordinated efforts aimed at destabilizing security in Karachi, particularly with planned attacks on key installations and foreign personnel working in the region.

These arrests come shortly after a deadly explosion at Quetta’s railway station on Saturday, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people and injured more than 40 others, including women and children.

Commissioner Quetta, Hamza Shafqaat, reported that the blast occurred at 8:25 am as the Jaffar Express was preparing to depart. The railway station was packed with passengers waiting for two departing trains, Chaman Passenger and Jaffar Express, when the bomb detonated, resulting in the tragic loss of life and raising concerns over the security of public transport hubs in Balochistan.

The recent arrests are seen as a significant step in thwarting further terrorist plots, though security officials remain vigilant.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining security in the region, particularly as the arrests underscore the persistent threats faced by Balochistan and its neighboring areas.