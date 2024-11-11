PTA blocks unregistered VPNs amid growing restrictions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started blocking unregistered Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in the country.

The PTA’s decision mandates that all VPNs be registered in order to access the internet, citing concerns over security risks and the potential for accessing illegal content.

The regulatory body claims that unregistered VPNs pose a security threat, as they can be used to access sensitive or unlawful material, undermining the PTA’s mandate to safeguard user data and prevent illegal online activity.

The initiative is also seen as a way to exert tighter control over the digital landscape in Pakistan, which has been increasingly subject to censorship and restrictions on various online platforms.

The PTA began its efforts to register VPNs in 2010, and in the past 14 years, it has successfully registered more than 20,500 VPNs, including over 1,400 company accounts. Despite this, the authority now seeks to expedite the registration process and expand the list of whitelisted VPNs, allowing only authorized networks to function in the country.

The move aligns Pakistan with several other nations, including China, Russia, Iran, Turkey, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, which have also implemented similar measures to block unregistered VPNs. In many of these countries, VPN use is heavily regulated, with access often restricted to businesses and government entities. However, Pakistan has clarified that there will be no restrictions on VPN use for business purposes.

This tightening of regulations comes amid growing concerns over online security and censorship. Pakistan has already blocked access to several websites, including major social media platforms. Notably, the social media website X (formerly known as Twitter) is among the most prominent sites that have been blocked by the PTA. While some users had previously bypassed these restrictions by using VPNs, the PTA’s new enforcement means that accessing such sites through VPNs has now become nearly impossible.

In a related development, users are reporting difficulties in accessing other VPN-enabled social media platforms and websites, with the restrictions expanding to include platforms like KX. This suggests that the government is intensifying its online censorship, limiting the digital space available to Pakistani internet users.