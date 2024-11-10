Pakistan High Commission issues over 3000 visas for Indian Sikh pilgrims

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued more than 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Pakistan, scheduled from November 14 to 23.

The visas were issued following a significant relaxation of visa policies by the Pakistani government.

In a message on the High Commission’s social media platform X, Charge d’Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich extended heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims, wishing them a fulfilling yatra.

The move comes as part of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to facilitate Sikh pilgrims, with the aim of enhancing religious and cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan.

The relaxation of visa policies, as announced by Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, allows Sikh pilgrims to obtain their visas without any fees and within just half an hour.

Furthermore, pilgrims from the United States can now get visas on arrival and are allowed multiple visits without much hassle. Citizens of the UK and Canada can also avail themselves of simplified online visa processes.

Naqvi also expressed his desire to welcome a million Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan, encouraging them to explore not just the prominent Sikh religious sites like Nankana Sahib, Kartarpur, and Hassan Abdal, but also lesser-known locations.

He invited Indian nationals, as well as global Sikh community members, to attend the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, with special arrangements being made for their participation.

Naqvi had first announced of a streamlined visa process for Sikh visitors from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, allowing free online visas within 30 minutes upon arrival in Pakistan on October 31.