PM departs for Riyadh to attend Arab-Islamic Summit

KSA-convened summit will focus on key issues in ME, including situation in Gaza

Seek details from all departments about stay orders issued against govt actions

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departed for Riyadh on Sunday to participate in the Arab-Islamic Summit.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, he is set to address the summit and engage in discussions on critical regional issues.

The prime minister is also expected to hold meetings with various global leaders on the sidelines of the event. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are accompanying him on this important diplomatic mission.

The summit, convened by the Saudi government, will focus on key issues in the Middle East, including the current situation in Gaza and Palestine. Heads of state and government from member countries of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are attending this extraordinary gathering.

PM asks for info on stay orders issued against govt actions

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered a report on all cases where court stays have been issued against government actions.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has sent a directive to all government departments, ministries, and divisions requesting detailed information on these stays.

A meeting chaired by a special assistant to the Prime Minister reviewed the progress on this matter.

The PMO has instructed departments to provide details of court stay orders impacting government decisions, specifically those cases where the stay has been in effect for more than six months.

The report must also detail the actions taken by relevant agencies to lift these stay orders. The directive has been sent to all relevant government bodies.