Kylie Jenner delivers strong statement in rare family post

By Agencies

Kylie Jenner is more than thankful to have spent weekend with her family, including her mother Kris Jenner and sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kendall.

The 27-year-old makeup mogul took to her Instagram to offer a rare glimpse into her weekend festivities as she shared a round-up of photos to mark the occasion.

In the first slide, the Kardashian-Jenner clan struck poses in matching sleepwear pajamas featuring Kris Jenner’s face printed across its entirety.

Meanwhile Kylie wrote in the caption, “We’ve been krissed.”

In another photo, the KHY founder could be seen having a serious conversation with her little one Aire in the kitchen.

Fans couldn’t help but swoon over the aesthetic family pictures, rushing to the comments section to add heartwarming messages for the entire family.

One fan commented, “Omg Kylie without makeup looks younger”

Another chimed in, adding, “The No makeup look is fly. You’re genuinely pretty Kylie.”

Drawing a parallel between Kim Kardashian’s daughter North and her aunt Kourtney, a third enthused, “North is Definitely Kourtney.”

Another fan quickly added, “So can we talk about how North looks like her auntieee Kourtney.”

However, the SKIMS founder was nowhere to be found in the photos, leaving her fans completely curious.

Jennifer Aniston revisits memories of lifetime friendship
Jennifer Lopez reveals real reason behind cancelling much-awaited tour
