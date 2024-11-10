Jennifer Lopez reveals real reason behind cancelling much-awaited tour

Jennifer Lopez recently garnered the attention of her fans during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

On November 8, the 55-year-old actress interacted with her die heart fan, whom she had met the day before the show was filmed.

For the unversed, Lopez is currently touring London to promote her upcoming film Unstoppable.

During the sit-down interview, the Marry Me star discussed the cancellation of her This Is Me Live tour which she called off back in May this year.

Moreover, she recalled a sweet interaction with a fan she had the previous day.

The Atlas actress remarked, “I would like to apologize to the fans, because I know a lot of them were coming out. I actually saw fans here who told me, this was actually very touching, coming out of the hotel yesterday they were like.”

“Oh I had tickets to go see you, and I was like, ‘I’m so sorry’ and he was like, ‘don’t say sorry. We love you.’ I started crying right away,” Lopez added.

Meanwhile, a man from the audience then shouted to Lopez that he was the fan she had spoken with the previous day.

To which she responded, “Was that you?! Oh my god.”

The globally known actress got up from her seat, walked over to the fan and hugged him.

Following the emotional reunion, Lopez told the man, “I got in the car and literally cried. Honestly, it was very hard for me to cancel and I’ve never done that before. I’m sorry.”

For the unversed, Lopez cancelled her tour in May by releasing a statement on her official OntheJLo website due to her marital woes with Ben Affleck.