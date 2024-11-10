Kate Winslet’s wonderful encounter with ‘Titanic’ co-star

Kate Winslet has recently opened up about her wonderful encounter with Titanic violinist 27 years after movie’s release.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show, Kate revealed that she had attended a recording session for the score at Abbey Road Studios in London while producing her new movie, Lee.

“When we were there, I was looking through the glass into the stage where all the musicians are — [a] huge, 120-piece orchestra — and I’m looking at this violinist and I thought, ‘I know that face,’” she recalled.

Kate shared that she didn’t what to say as other musicians started pointing towards that known face and went on saying, “It’s him”.

“So, I went in and he went, ‘Kate, it’s me,’” continued the Revolutionary Road actress.

Kate told Graham, “And you know when the Titanic is going down and the violinist stands up and he goes, ‘Come on, lads,’ and he starts playing. It was that guy!”

“I was like, ‘It’s you!’” she remarked as her fellow show guests like Dwayne Johnson, Lucy Liu, Jennifer Lopez, Jharrel Jerome, Celeste and host Graham sat riveted by her story.

Kate added, “It was amazing!”

During the show, Graham showed a famous scene of the band playing as the ship was sinking in the movie, Kate confirmed Evan-Jones on the screen.

“Yes, here he is on the right here. It was him. It was just wonderful,” she stated.

Kate mentioned, “We had so many moments like that in the movie, where people I’ve either worked with before or known for a long time, kind of grown up in the industry with, they’ve just showed up for me and it was incredible.”