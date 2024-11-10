World

Jennifer Aniston revisits memories of lifetime friendship

By Agencies

Jennifer Aniston is leaving a lasting impression on her fans as she extended her greetings to an old friend on his birthday.

The 55-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Sunday, November 10, to share a carousel of photos to mark her friend Chris McMillan’s major milestone.

In the photos, the duo could be seen spending quality time together in a hilarious series of photos and videos.

In the first slide, Jennifer and Chrissy struck an adorable pose as they beamed smiles.

Meanwhile, the Friends star wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday my sweet Chrissy!

“No one kinder, more caring, more talented, more FUN, hilarious and more adorable!

“You’re simply the BEST

“I love you xo”

The actress, who portrayed the groundbreaking role of Rachel Green in the 90s’ iconic sitcom, garnered attention from fans as they thronged the comments section with heartfelt messages.

Referring to Jennifer’s friendship with her friend Chrissy, one fan commented, “I love this friendship.”

Another chimed in, adding, “I wanna be your Friend too.”

A third enthused, “Happiest of birth-days most awesome Chris!!! Love you!”

Previous article
Liam Payne’s fatal fall from balcony was not ruled a suicide: report
Next article
Kylie Jenner delivers strong statement in rare family post
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Adele sparks rumours of holding back big surprise after last concerts

Adele might be preparing for a series of concerts despite announcing a hiatus. The 36-year-old songstress who returned to The Colosseum last weekend to resume...

Jennifer Lopez finds silver lining amidst challenging year

Kate Winslet’s wonderful encounter with ‘Titanic’ co-star

Jennifer Lopez reveals real reason behind cancelling much-awaited tour

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.