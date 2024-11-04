Angelina Jolie Stuns in All-White Suit at ‘Maria’ Screening and Q&A Event

Angelina Jolie radiated elegance as she attended a screening and Q&A for her upcoming film Maria on Sunday, November 3, in Beverly Hills, California. The 49-year-old actress turned heads in a chic all-white suit, complementing her sophisticated look for the evening.

Jolie’s latest film, Maria, directed by Pablo Larraín, explores the life of famed American-Greek soprano Maria Callas as she retreats to Paris, reflecting on her identity and life after years in the public eye. The movie provides a reimagined look into Callas’s final days, capturing the complex inner life of the iconic diva.

Maria is set to premiere in select theaters on November 27 and will be available for streaming on Netflix beginning December 11. Fans eagerly awaiting the release can check out the official trailer online for a sneak peek into Jolie’s portrayal of the legendary soprano.

Earlier in the week, Jolie connected with fans, taking time to sign autographs and chat in Beverly Hills. Recently, the Oscar-winning actress also shared that none of her children plan to pursue acting, citing a desire to protect their privacy and interests.

With anticipation growing for Maria, Jolie’s performance is already creating a buzz as she brings new depth to one of opera’s most revered figures.