Naqvi, senior US official discuss Pak-US ties, counterterrorism efforts

Interior Minister notes fight against terrorism not only Pakistan’s struggle but a global one

US delegation thanks Pakistan for cooperation on counter-terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Eric Mayer, a senior official from the US Department of State on Wednesday discussed strengthening of US-Pakistan relations, counterterrorism efforts, and cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Eric Mayer, a senior official from the US Department of State, is currently leading a US delegation on a visit to Pakistan.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed a range of topics, including the counterterrorism efforts.

Mayer expressed his gratitude to Pakistan for its cooperation in the recent arrest of the wanted terrorist, Sharif Allah.

He commended the efforts made by Pakistani authorities in tackling terrorism and ensuring the safety of both nations.

Mayer also condemned the terrorist attack on the Jaffer Express, expressing sorrow for the loss of lives and extending condolences to the affected families.

The meeting also covered other critical areas of cooperation, including counter-narcotics efforts, terrorism prevention, and tackling smuggling.

Naqvi highlighted that the upcoming joint Counter-Terrorism Dialogue scheduled for June in Islamabad would provide a platform to further strengthen collaboration between the two nations in combating terrorism.

Naqvi noted that the fight against terrorism was not only Pakistan’s struggle but a global one. He stressed the importance of continued international support for Pakistan in addressing this issue.

Furthermore, the Interior Minister mentioned that American companies could greatly benefit from investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly through the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum.

Mayer also showed interest in these opportunities, underscoring the potential for US businesses to engage more deeply in Pakistan’s growing market.

The meeting also included US Ambassador (ad interim) Natalie Baker, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, and Secretary of the Interior Khurram Agha.

The US delegation arrived in Pakistan to participate in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025.