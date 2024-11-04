Angelina Jolie Turned Down Charlie’s Angels Role – Here’s the Surprising Reason Why

Back in 2000, Angelina Jolie had the chance to join the iconic Charlie’s Angels lineup alongside Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, but she turned down the role. Why? Jolie, who was rising fast with hits like The Bone Collector and Girl, Interrupted, explained her choice in an interview with Premiere. Columbia Pictures had pitched Charlie’s Angels as a fun, high-energy film that would make her a huge star. But Jolie wasn’t interested.

“All my roles in Gia, Playing By Heart, and The Bone Collector have been strong female roles,” she explained, rejecting the idea that she needed Charlie’s Angels to elevate her career. She admitted that the idea of “chasing bad guys in heels” didn’t appeal to her and that audiences wouldn’t see her fitting in with the lighthearted action vibe of the movie.

After the intensity of Girl, Interrupted, Jolie wanted something different. She found it in Gone in 60 Seconds, a film that offered a grounded, gritty role. “I did this film to ground myself,” she said, describing her character as someone whose “hands are greasy” and who appreciates the simple things. Jolie felt that this role was a better fit and would help keep her “mystique” intact.

Jolie’s decision paid off—she went on to have a massively successful career, while Charlie’s Angels became a hit, earning $259.7 million at the box office. Gone in 60 Seconds also found success, bringing in $232.6 million. Jolie’s instinct to choose roles that suited her vision allowed her to carve her own path, proving that sometimes saying no can lead to even bigger wins.