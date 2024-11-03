Ben Affleck Steps Out with Son Samuel After Skipping ‘Unstoppable’ Premiere Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Ben Affleck recently enjoyed a casual shopping day with his 12-year-old son, Samuel, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. The Air director, dressed in grey jeans and a white T-shirt paired with trendy sneakers, appeared relaxed during the father-son outing. Samuel was also seen in a comfortable, casual outfit as the two bonded.

This public appearance follows Affleck’s absence at the 2024 AFI Fest, where his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez promoted their upcoming movie Unstoppable. The actor and producer Matt Damon, also a co-producer of the film, skipped the event, marking Affleck’s second missed appearance for the film after he also sat out the premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September.

Affleck and Lopez are currently navigating their divorce, filed by Lopez in August 2024 after two years of marriage. The couple is reportedly working to settle their legal matters. Affleck shares three children—Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12—with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he continues to co-parent actively.