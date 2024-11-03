Ivanka Trump Weighs Limited Role in Politics if Donald Trump Wins 2024 Election, Sources Say

vanka Trump’s relationship with her father, former President Donald Trump, continues to spark speculation as the 2024 election approaches. Recently, Ivanka attended a Taylor Swift concert with her daughter Arabella, drawing public attention shortly after Donald Trump’s negative comments about Swift on social media. While Ivanka has kept her distance from her father’s current campaign, sources suggest she may play a small role if he wins the election.

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were integral members of Trump’s first administration. However, after the 2020 election, the couple shifted focus to family life in Miami and private ventures. Kushner’s private equity firm, Affinity Partners, has garnered substantial investment from international sources, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest should they return to public service.

Although Ivanka publicly announced her decision to stay out of politics to focus on her family, a source close to the Trump family hinted at the possibility of occasional involvement. “I can’t see her doing anything day-to-day,” the insider shared, “but perhaps Donald would ask her to join him on foreign trips or special projects.”

The source added that while Ivanka may make appearances at high-profile events, such as the inauguration, she remains cautious about her image, especially given her husband’s business dealings. For now, Ivanka’s official stance is to prioritize her private life, but a minor role in her father’s potential administration is not entirely off the table.