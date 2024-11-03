Pamela Anderson Reveals Why She Left Hollywood for a Simpler Life in Canada: ‘I Needed to Remember Who I Was

Pamela Anderson recently opened up about her decision to leave Hollywood and move back to her native Canada, settling on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, the Baywatch star explained that the move allowed her to “look at [her] life and remember who [she] was,” without being defined by her past roles or media image. Anderson, now 57, shared that this time away has helped her reconnect with her authentic self.

Reflecting on the iconic ’90s sex symbol image that Hollywood and the public created around her, Anderson admitted she felt “misunderstood” and often “sad and lonely.” After years of self-reflection and finding solace in nature, she’s finally embracing who she truly is, telling Better Homes & Gardens that she’s relieved to move beyond her past and enjoy this phase of life.

The Barb Wire actress, who became widely known through Baywatch and Playboy, has faced many ups and downs, including a high-profile leaked tape and multiple marriages. Anderson, who has two adult sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee, says she’s never felt more comfortable in her own skin than she does now. Her 2023 Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story captures her journey, with Anderson saying she’s reached a place where she’s happy to be single, prioritizing peace and self-discovery over her former Hollywood lifestyle.