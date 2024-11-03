Royal Family moves to take major decision over century-old tradition

Ever since his ascension, King Charles, has been implementing many different changes to the system with a major one to be submitted for approval.

The custom of the presenting honours to its most loyal subject by the head of state in the British Empire has been carried out for over a century.

To recognise the accomplishments of people in arts and sciences, King George V established The Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1917.

With the ongoing debate over slavery in the colonial era, royal officials are considering to change Order of the British Empire to Order of British ‘Excellence’.

Another alternative that is up for discussion is also Order of Elizabeth, to honour the longest reigning British monarch.

However, according to royal author Robert Hardman’s updated biography via MailOnline, the change can only be made official if the UK government approves it.

“Any change is a matter for the government, but I think that they would find that this place was pretty open to the idea,” Hardman cited a Palace official.

Meanwhile, the traditional titles would be available for those still keen to accept them.

The decision comes as calls for reparations from the British monarchy gets intense.

During the Heads of Commonwealth meeting in Samoa last month, King Charles was compelled to address the “painful” past and hope to “make the right choices in the future.”