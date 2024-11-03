Liam Payne’s Body Prepares for Transfer to London as Family Makes Funeral Plans

Liam Payne’s body is being prepared for transport from Buenos Aires, Argentina, to his hometown in London. A source confirmed that Payne’s remains are at Chacarita Cemetery, where they will undergo embalming to ensure preservation for the journey back to the U.K. His father, Geoff Payne, is expected to accompany the body back to England as early as Monday, November 4, following two weeks of paperwork to facilitate the transfer.

Payne, former One Direction singer, tragically passed away last month at age 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. An autopsy revealed internal and external hemorrhages, and toxicology reports indicated multiple substances, including cocaine and benzodiazepine, were in his system at the time.

A farewell mass is planned at Saint Paul’s Cathedral in London before his burial. Legal experts have explained that Payne’s body needed to remain in Argentina until all necessary reports were finalized, ensuring all legal protocols were followed before his final journey home.