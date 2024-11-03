Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Welcome First Baby Boy!

Margot Robbie is officially a mom! The Barbie star, 34, and her husband, producer Tom Ackerley, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, sources confirm to PEOPLE. While details such as the baby’s name and birthdate are still under wraps, the news has fans thrilled for the beloved actress.

Robbie first appeared in public after the pregnancy announcement in July at Wimbledon, where she attended with Ackerley. The stylish actress turned heads in a chic black and white polka dot dress, showcasing her iconic style. Since then, she has been spotted wearing various maternity looks, from monochromatic outfits in Santa Monica to sheer ensembles in Los Angeles.

Robbie and Ackerley met in 2013 on the set of Suite Française, where he worked as an assistant director. They married in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, in 2016, keeping the engagement under wraps before their big day. The couple has maintained a close bond, with Ackerley sharing in June that their lives are “seamless” as they balance work and family.

Congratulations to the new parents! Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about their baby boy/