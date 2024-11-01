Swat University affirms commitment to fight breast cancer

SWAT: The University of Swat (UoS) celebrated Pink Ribbon Day to raise awareness against breast cancer.

In this regard, the Centre for Animal Sciences and Fisheries, Women campus of the UoS hosted an impactful awareness session on breast cancer in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, Peshawar.

The program started with an inspiring walk from the women campus to administration block led by Dr Mehreen Riaz. The event was also attended by the esteemed faculty members, including Ms Anwar Sultana, Ms Farhat Sunny and Ms Saba. Experts from Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital delivered insightful presentations, highlighting the critical signs to look for and the preventive measures every woman should take.

Together we are raising awareness showing solidarity and making a difference in the fight against breast cancer.

FAREWELL CEREMONY

A farewell ceremony was organized in honour of Khair Muhammad Ustad, Monitoring Officer of Khpal Kor Model School.

After serving the institution for 27 years, Khair Muhammad Ustad has retired.

A dignified farewell event took place at Khpal Kor Foundation, which was attended by the teachers and administrative staff of the institution. On the occasion, the Director and Deputy Director of Khpal Kor Foundation lauded the services Khair Muhammad Ustad, saying that contribution and services for development of the foundation were unforgettable.

Director Muhammad Ali, and Other Staff presented an honorary shield and gifts to Khair Muhammad Ustad, congratulated him, and expressed good wishes for his future success. All the staff appreciated the valuable services of Monitoring Officer Khair Muhammad Ustad.

On this occasion, Khair Muhammad Ustad said that a respectful departure from the institution is the greatest honor for him.