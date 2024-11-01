Entertainment

David Beckham’s wife Victoria dresses up for Halloween first time in 27 years

By Agencies

David Beckham has recently captured fans’ hearts with a sweet confession about his wife, Victoria Beckham.

On October 31, the former English player took to his Instagram account and shared intimate family celebrations for Halloween.

In the viral photo, David wore a ghost mask while Victoria donned a green scary shadow mask.

Sharing the image, the father-of-four revealed that this was his life partner’s first spooky costume in 27 years of marriage.

On the other hand, their youngest child, Harper Beckham, chose a prisoner-inspired costume for spooky eve.

The 13-year-old girl was seen donning an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs while posing with her parents.

The 49-year-old footballer wrote a delightful caption for his spouse which reads, “Good effort mum first time in 27 years my wife dresses up and it’s as good as we are gonna get you look amazing @victoriabeckham.”

Meanwhile, tagging the four children, Victoria’s husband penned, “@brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven are u not proud of mum.”

As David’s post went viral his fans immediately began complimenting the couple for their frightening masks.

One fan wrote, “Awesome Happy Halloween Love you guys.”

“Wow! Does Harper ever look like a young Victoria in this photo? Great shot. Happy Halloween!” another admirer commented.

On the other side, the former Spice Girls singer has also showcased her Halloween spirit and dropped full-length image on her Instagram stories.

In the photo, the couple was seen standing side by side while donning their scary masks.

Victoria wrote over the image, "10/10 for effort!"

Victoria wrote over the image, “10/10 for effort!”

Agencies
Agencies

