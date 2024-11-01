Gandapur honours with ‘incentives’ arrested govt officials after release from jail

KP CM hosts officials at CM House, announces a one-step promotion, weeklong leave and Rs10,000 cash stipend for each

The officials, including 34 policemen, seven TMA officials, and 42 rescue workers were arrested at D-Chowk

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday announced a one-step promotion, weeklong leave and Rs10,000 cash stipend for each of the officials released after arrest during recent protests at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

The Chief Minister recognized their service and expressed admiration for the sacrifices made by the officials during the protests at D-Chowk.

The KP chief minister hosted a reception in honour of the KP government officials arrived at the Chief Minister’s House following their release from prison. CM Gandapur warmly welcomed the officials, including 34 police officers, seven TMA officials, and 42 rescue workers.

During the reception, the Chief Minister announced a one-step promotion for the officials in recognition of their service.

The protest led to the detention of both PTI workers and government personnel, with many now released.

At the Chief Minister’s House, the officials were granted a week’s leave and each received a stipend of Rs10,000.

Additionally, it was reported that 86 prisoners were released from District Jail Attock late last night.

The released individuals included two PTI members of the provincial assembly, 46 Rescue 1122 personnel, 25 police officers, and 13 municipal employees.

These detainees had joined Ali Amin Gandapur’s convoy during the protest and were released after their bail petitions were approved by the court.