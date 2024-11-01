North West Goes Viral as Princess Tiana in Halloween Video with Friends Dressed as Disney Princesses | Video

North West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 11-year-old daughter, went viral this Halloween, charming fans with a playful Disney princess look. Dressed as Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, North wore a pale green gown, matching tiara, white lace gloves, and metallic eyeshadow. The Halloween video, shared on October 31, features North and friends dressed as Disney favorites like Elsa, Moana, and Snow White, dancing along to a catchy tune.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian joined the Halloween spirit by dressing as an albino alligator, creating a social media buzz with her unique costume. Kim and Kanye, who share four children, finalized their divorce in 2021, but North’s Halloween spirit reminds fans of the family’s continued festivities.