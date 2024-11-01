Entertainment

Diddy’s controversial case takes shocking turn as new witness appears

By Agencies

Diddy, who has been accused of abuse allegations and a string of charges, might land in hot waters as his ongoing trial has taken another turn.

According to CNN, a new witness has come forward with evidence to support the accusations filed against the 54-year-old rapper.

Previous article
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Stun as E.T. at 2024 Halloween Bash
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Xi’s shared prosperity model

President Xi Jinping, since assuming office, has been a driving force in elevating China to unprecedented heights, not only in the country’s own history...

India proposes South Asian coalition to tackle regional air pollution crisis

Crash or crash landing?

Security fears prompt Israeli PM Netanyahu to consider postponing son’s wedding

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.