Diddy’s controversial case takes shocking turn as new witness appears

According to the statements made outside the courthouse, an anonymous witness appeared before the federal grand jury in Manhattan on Thursday and testified in front of the grand jury.

Attorney Ariel Mitchell revealed to the reporters that the witness had videos which contained “clips of celebrities potentially being victimised by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs”.

Moreover, an insider close to the source told Daily Express US that the summons to the witness included a request for all records including all the digital data stored on devices which contain videos or files related to the 54-year-old rapper.

The witness also alleged that she has unedited writings of Kim Porter, Diddy’s late former girlfriend who is mother to four of his children.

The Bad Boy For Life hitmaker is facing serious legal issues following numerous allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and sex trafficking throughout his career.

However, he pleaded not guilty before he was denied bail. The music mogul is currently being held in jail awaiting a trial.