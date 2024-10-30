Five killed, 2 injured as miscreants attack dam workers in Panjgur

QUETTA: Five people were killed and two injured when unknown miscreants fired indiscriminate gunfire at a dam construction site in Panjgur’s Paroom district, officials said on Tuesday.

Spokesman for Balochistan Government Shahid Rind confirmed there was an attack on the officials working on the dam in Paroom area of Panjgur.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning, killing workers tasked with maintenance work of the dam, according to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind.

“The dead and injured were shifted to a local hospital,” Rind said, adding that the two injured were reportedly out of danger.

He added that district administrative officers were present at the spot, and an investigation was underway.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti termed the incident “condemnable and unforgiveable”.

“Terrorists are followers of anti-national elements against development and peace,” he said, according to a statement by provincial spokesperson Rind. “The enemy is irked by the peace and development of Balochistan.”

He further said that terrorists can never succeed in their nefarious purposes, and that they were cowards who targeted innocent people in the dark of the night.

“Terrorists will not be spared, unjust bloodshed must be accounted for,” the statement said.

CM Bugti expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased, and expressed good wishes for a speedy recovery of the injured.

President Asif Zardari condemned the firing of armed men in Panjgur and expressed regret for the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack.

Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in the incident and said that terrorists are enemies of the country’s development and prosperity of the province.

He said that terrorists do not want to see Balochistan develop.

Prime Minister’s directive to provide best medical facilities to the injured

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the attack on the personnel working on the dam in Prom area of Panjgur.

The Prime Minister prayed for patience and patience for the families of the 5 people who died in the attack and directed to provide the best medical facilities to the two injured people.

He directed that those involved in the attack should be identified and punished, saying that those who attacked the personnel working on the dam are enemies of the development of Pakistan and Balochistan.

Shahbaz Sharif said that such evil elements have no place in Pakistan.

Tuesday’s incident comes a month after terrorists armed with automatic weapons stormed an under-construction house in the Khuda-i-Abadan area of Panjgur town and killed seven labourers, all hailing from Multan.