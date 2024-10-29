PM, Crown Prince discuss plans to expand economic collaboration

PM Shehbaz holds a one-on-one meeting with Crown Prince MBS on the sidelines of 8 th FII Conference

FII Conference Both leaders express concern over ongoing Israeli aggression in the region

RIYADH: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also held a one-on-one meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the eighth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The two leaders discussed plans to expand economic collaboration across various sectors, including trade, investment, and the broader economy.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his best wishes for the health and well-being of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and expressed gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Saudi Arabia’s support regarding international financial institutions.

He also thanked the Crown Prince for the warm hospitality afforded to him and his delegation.

Highlighting the importance of the FII Conference, Shehbaz praised the Crown Prince’s visionary leadership, noting that Saudi Vision 2030 aligns closely with Pakistan’s key policy objectives.

He referred to the recent visit of a high-level Saudi delegation led by the Saudi Minister of Investment and discussed the memorandums of understanding signed during that visit, which establish a foundation for future economic partnership between the two nations.

Both leaders expressed concern over the ongoing Israeli aggression in the region, which has led to significant destruction.

The meeting underscores the longstanding and deepening religious and cultural ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, reflecting the strengthening relationship between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia for a two-day official visit to attend the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII).

Upon arrival at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport, he was warmly welcomed by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Province, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrehman bin Abdulaziz. The Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia and senior Saudi officials were also present to greet the prime minister.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz is scheduled to participate in and address the plenary session of the FII, which is taking place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center from October 29 to 31.

This year’s initiative, held under the patronage of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, carries the theme ‘Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow.’

The conference will feature discussions on how investments can act as a catalyst for a prosperous and sustainable future. The PM is also expected to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, along with other senior members of the Saudi leadership.

After arriving, PM Shehbaz took to X, stating, “Just landed in the beautiful city of Riyadh at the invitation of my brother HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to participate in the 8th Future Investment Initiative Conference.”

He expressed his eagerness to attend the gathering of political, business, and corporate leaders, aiming to shape a better future for all.

In his meetings with the Saudi leadership, the PM aims to reaffirm the shared commitment to strengthen Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties through robust and mutually beneficial partnerships in trade and investment.