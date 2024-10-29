Pakistan’s appeals for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release remain unanswered, says Deputy PM Dar

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar announced Tuesday that Pakistan’s government has not yet achieved success in securing the release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, currently imprisoned in the United States.

Speaking at the “China 75: A Journey of Development, Transformation, and Global Leadership” conference, Dar stated that despite diplomatic efforts and attempts to engage U.S. leadership, progress on Dr. Siddiqui’s case remains stalled.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently appealed to U.S. President Joe Biden in a letter requesting humanitarian relief for Dr. Siddiqui. The prime minister underscored that it is his “solemn duty” to protect the welfare of Pakistani citizens and urged Biden to exercise his constitutional powers to grant clemency.

Sharif’s letter highlighted the significant concerns for Dr. Siddiqui’s mental and physical health, her deteriorating condition, and the worries that she may take her own life. He emphasized that Dr. Siddiqui’s family and millions of Pakistanis await this act of compassion.

To support these efforts, a three-member committee has been established to engage American lawmakers, lobbying for her pardon, release, and eventual return to Pakistan. Dr. Siddiqui, sentenced in 2010 to 86 years in prison by a U.S. District Court, has been held in the Federal Medical Center, Carswell, in Fort Worth, Texas, since then.

During the conference, Dar also discussed Pakistan’s strategic relationship with China, describing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a transformative initiative, instrumental in advancing Pakistan’s energy and infrastructure.

Highlighting CPEC’s contributions to mitigating load-shedding issues, Dar noted Pakistan’s commitment to deepening cooperation with China across sectors including agriculture, industrial growth, and renewable energy. He announced Pakistan’s efforts to implement China’s offer to send 1,000 Pakistani students to China for agricultural technology training.

Addressing global issues, Dar reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for China on matters like the Kashmir and Palestine conflicts and reaffirmed the One China policy. He expressed confidence in China’s rise to become the world’s largest economy, crediting the hard work of the Chinese leadership and people.

Turning to the conflict in Gaza, Dar called for an end to violence and adherence to United Nations and International Court of Justice rulings.

He revealed that Pakistan has sent ten significant aid shipments to Gaza and initiated educational programs to support Palestinian students in Pakistani medical institutions. According to Dar, over 48,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have lost their lives amid the ongoing violence, with an additional 80,000 injured.

Additionally, Dar voiced Pakistan’s concerns over recent escalations affecting Lebanon and Iran. He reiterated the country’s support for the Palestinian cause and urged the international community to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.