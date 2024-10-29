State Dept confirms Biden admin received letter by 60 Congressmen

State Department Spokesperson says US wants democracy to be respected in Pakistan

We will respond in due course to members, says Miller

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) State Department has confirmed that the letter by 60 Congresspersons — seeking release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan — was received by the Biden administration.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said this while responding to a query during a media briefing in Washington on Monday. “We will respond in due course to the members,” he added.

The letter signed and sent by 60 Congressmen on October 23 had urged the Biden administration to support human rights and democracy in Pakistan, while calling for the release of Imran and other political prisoners.

Among other things, the letter also highlighted about the crackdown on internet and social media platforms as well as alleged irregularities in elections.

Through their letter, the members of Congress asked President Joe Biden to use Washington’s leverage with Islamabad for the release of the incarcerated founder of the former ruling party, a move that Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan termed “contrary to inter-state conduct and diplomatic norms”.

FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on October 23 responded by saying that Pakistan valued its bilateral relations with the US and believed in constructive dialogue and engagement to address any concern.

“However, comments on Pakistan’s domestic affairs are contrary to inter-state conduct and diplomatic norms. We believe such letters and statements are counter-productive and not in line with positive dynamics of Pakistan-US bilateral relations.”

The Congresspersons had appealed the US embassy officials as well to visit Imran, who is currently behind bars in the Adiala Jail.

The PTI founder has been in prison since August 2023 after his conviction in the Toshakhana criminal case and subsequent sentencing in other cases ahead of the February 8 elections.

To another query, Miller said the US wanted the democracy, including everyone’s basic right to exercise their fundamental freedoms and participate in democracy, to be respected in Pakistan, The News reported.

He said that US deputy assistant secretary’s meetings with Pakistani officials emphasised the “important role human rights, support for vibrant society and strong democratic institutions play in our comprehensive US-Pakistan relationship”.