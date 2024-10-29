Tom Brady shares cryptic post amid ex Gisele Bündchen’s pregnancy news

Tom Brady posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Story following the news that his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, is expecting a child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. Brady, 47, shared a sunset photo accompanied by lyrics from The Chicks’ song “Landslide” with lines about love and change, adding three red heart emojis over the lyrics.

Bündchen, 44, is reportedly five or six months along, with sources revealing she and Valente, 35, are thrilled to welcome their first child together. While Bündchen has yet to comment publicly on her pregnancy, she was recently seen covering her stomach while out in Miami.

Bündchen and Valente began dating in June 2023, months after her October 2022 split from Brady, with whom she shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. Brady also has a son, Jack, 17, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.