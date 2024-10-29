Meghan Markle makes emotional request to Prince Harry to save marriage

Meghan Markle has seemingly been making heartfelt pleas to Prince Harry as their marriage suffers due to the professional separation.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have separated their professional paths to boost their identities as individuals.

According to Heat magazine, the former Suits actress has been feeling alone and urged her husband to spend Thanksgiving with her and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito.

Most importantly, Meghan wants to show the world that she and Harry are still a team to the world.

The source shard that the Duchess “wants him with her in the US, especially with all the holiday events she has to attend. She doesn’t want to go to them alone – she wants to show the world they’re united, not to mention it’s a chance to reconnect with her husband.”

An insider shared that Harry would love to be with his better half and the kids during the festive season.

“However, with his packed schedule, he’ll be off straight afterwards. The chances of them actually sitting down to enjoy some proper quality time together during the holidays are slim,” the report stated.

The Duchess aims to “confront” Harry about their recent decision to separate their career paths, which portray their marriage in a negative light.

The Tipster shared that Meghan will take a perfect opportunity on Thanksgiving to reconnect with Harry after the “long periods of separation they’ve had to endure.”

The report revealed that King Charles’ daughter-in-law “wants to show their critics” that her marriage with Harry is “strong and they’re happier than ever.