Entertainment

Meghan Markle becoming inconsolable with Prince Harry

By Agencies

Meghan Markle has reportedly become overwhelmed with the sheer number of her tears, and its all because of Tina Brown’s allegations.

Royal commentator Angela Levin made these revelations public, and its all been shared during her interview with GB News.

According to the expert, “Tina Brown described Meghan in a very negative way, a way that no one has dared to before.”

And due to that, “Apparently Meghan is actually inconsolable with tears, crying nonstop, because she really liked Tina Brown and now she’s dropped her.”

“She claimed Meghan has the worst judgment in the world and that her media strategy is total rubbish,” the expert also went as far as to add.

For those unversed with the expert’s original comments, she started by saying, “She’s a perfectionist about getting it all wrong. Her issue is that she doesn’t listen.”

“She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do,” so “all of her ideas are total c***, unfortunately.”

Previous article
Sean Diddy Combs down with two new charges
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Country on way to economic recovery

Needless to emphasize that the nosedive in the economy of Pakistan has been reversed and the country is now well on its way to...

A call to action

Epaper_24-10-29 LHR

Epaper_24-10-29 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.