PTI moves court to enforce SC decision on reserved seats, cites ECP in contempt

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a contempt of court petition, filed by its lawyer Salman Akram Raja, concerning the implementation of a Supreme Court decision related to reserved seats.

The petition names the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members as respondents, urging immediate adherence to the ruling.

The petition requests the court to instruct the ECP to enforce the Supreme Court’s decision without delay and seeks contempt proceedings against the commission members for allegedly failing to comply with the court’s directive.

This development reflects ongoing tensions between PTI and the ECP regarding electoral processes, and the court’s response to this petition may hold significant implications for PTI’s legal approach in the coming days.

