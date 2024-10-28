Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review disciplinary inspection report

BEIJING: The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Monday to review a report on the third round of disciplinary inspection launched by the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the meeting.

The inspection results showed that the Party building of central Party and state departments and centrally administered financial institutions has been strengthened, said a statement issued after the meeting.

Although new achievements have been made in various areas, problems still exist, said the statement.

The meeting called for addressing the issues identified during the inspections to promote high-quality development through effective rectification.

Party committees at all levels were asked to strengthen political responsibility in performing their duties, take bold and effective actions to overcome challenges, and carry out reform tasks with unwavering determination while guarding against risks in key areas, according to the statement.

The meeting also stressed the necessity of maintaining a tough stance against corruption. It called for eradicating the root causes and the enabling conditions of graft, and for fighting corruption on a regular and long-term basis.