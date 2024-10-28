Jennifer Lopez Stuns in $7K Bejeweled Coat in LA Night-Out Amid Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez showcased her mastery of fall layering during a recent dinner outing in Los Angeles with her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme. The Unstoppable star dazzled in a glamorous look centered around a luxurious $7,000 coat from Erdem’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

The pale mint green coat, featuring intricate glass and bronze beadwork along the collar, shoulders, and sleeves, perfectly complemented her runway-inspired ensemble. Underneath, Lopez layered a metallic blush slipdress with mesh and lace accents, enhancing the elegance of her look. She completed the outfit with metallic stiletto mules from Paris Texas and a beige leather clutch.

Recently, Lopez has been busy promoting Unstoppable, produced by her ex, Ben Affleck. At the 2024 American Film Institute Festival, she turned heads again with a chic layered look from No. 21’s Resort 2025 collection, pairing an oversized cream jacket, white blouse, and pink bubble skirt with Gucci platform Mary Jane heels.

This stylish streak cements J.Lo’s status as a layering icon, making her looks a must-watch this season.